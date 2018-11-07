Broadcaster ITV reports solid 9-mth advertising growth

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British commercial broadcaster ITV reported a slightly better-than-expected 2 percent rise in 9-month advertising revenue citing strong on-screen and online performance.

ITV, which had forecast 1 percent growth, said advertising revenue over the full year was expected to be broadly flat.

ITV, home to Coronation Street and X-Factor, said revenue at its Studio business was up 10 percent, meaning the overall group is trading in line with expectations.