LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV reported a 4 percent drop in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday due to weaker advertising demand caused by the late timing of Easter and political and economic uncertainty.

The company, which broadcasts soap opera Coronation Street and drama The Durrells, reported revenue of 743 million pounds ($971 million), beating market forecasts of a steeper drop to 729 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7650 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)