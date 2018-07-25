FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 6:19 AM / in 2 hours

ITV's first-half boosted by World Cup and Love Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, hailed a “fantastic” performance on air and online in its first half, with the World Cup and “Love Island” helping its revenue to rise 8 percent to 1.59 billion pounds.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall, who took over as chief executive in January, said ITV’s total advertising revenue rose 2 percent as expected, with 48 percent growth in online.

Adjusted earnings before interest tax and appreciation (EBITA) fell 7 percent to 375 million pounds ($493.2 million), impacted by the timing of the World Cup, although beating analyst forecasts of 361 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7603 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

