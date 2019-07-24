Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2019 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Love Island delivers for ITV in tough ad market

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said a strong contribution in online revenue from reality show “Love Island” contributed to a slightly better-than-expected 5% decline in total ad revenue in its first half.

The company reported total external revenue down 7% to 1.476 billion pounds ($1.84 billion) and adjusted core earnings down 13% to 327 million pounds for the six months to end-June, with the latter just beating market expectations.

It said economic and political uncertainty continued to impact the demand for advertising as it expected, with total advertising forecast to be in a range of -1% to +1% in the third quarter.

$1 = 0.8033 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
