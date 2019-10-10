Company News
Ivory Coast, Ghana to 're-examine' cocoa industry's sustainability schemes

ABIDJAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Top cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana said on Thursday they would re-examine the cocoa industry’s sustainability schemes as chocolate makers have been slow to pay the two nations a living income differential (LID) for their beans.

The West African neighbours, which together produce more than 60% of the world’s cocoa, introduced the $400 living income differential (LID) in July on all cocoa sales for the 2020/21 season, in a bid to ease pervasive farmer poverty.

“The (chocolate) brands are focusing on their sustainability programmes at the expense of the LID. The two countries (are) therefore re-examining all sustainability and certification programmes for the 2019/20 season,” Ivory Coast and Ghana said in a joint statement.

