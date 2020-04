DAKAR, April 3 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will provide 300 billion CFA francs ($503.17 million) of support to the cocoa, coffee, cotton and other commodity sectors, President Alassane Ouattara said on Twitter on Friday

The world’s top cocoa producer halved its 2020 economic growth forecast this week to 3.6% because of the coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 596.2200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Aaron Ross Editing by David Goodman )