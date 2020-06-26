Air Cote d'Ivoire says propped up by $24 million from government

ABIDJAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep it afloat as the coronavirus pandemic shut down flights, its chief executive said on Friday.

CEO Rene Decurey also told Reuters in an interview that the company plans to receive a new Airbus A320neo in October, which will be the 11th plane in its fleet. ($1 = 581.2000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Locoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)