FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Air Cote d'Ivoire to raise $111.5 mln in 2018 for new aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire aims to raise $111.5 million in the second half of the year to finalise its aircraft acquisition programme, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is seeking a bank to coordinate with the African Development Bank to co-arrange and structure the debt that will go towards acquiring five new Airbus A320 planes, Rene Decurey said.

Air Cote d’Ivoire already has a fleet of 10 planes and operates in 20 African and 5 domestic destinations. The five new five planes will make it one of Africa’s primary carriers.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) in November approved 98 million euros ($114 million) in loans for the aircraft, two of which have already been delivered.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.