Ivory Coast to raise up to $2.5 billion in 2019 - minister

ABIDJAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast is seeking to raise up to 1.4 trillion CFA francs ($2.5 billion) next year on regional and international markets, a government minister said on Monday.

A budget ministry employee who declined to be named told Reuters that Ivory Coast was planning to raise most of the money through Eurobonds.

“Provisional fundraising on the regional and international money markets is up to 1,428.9 billion CFA francs,” Moussa Sanogo, secretary of state in charge of the budget, told parliament.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, approved in September a 2019 budget of 7.3 trillion CFA francs. ($1 = 574.2200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro and Andrew Heavens)