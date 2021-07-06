Ivory Coast to audit dozens of state-owned firms to tackle graft

ABIDJAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has launched audits of around 40 state-owned enterprises to crack down on corruption and improve efficiency, Prime Minister Patrick Achi said.

The government also wants the companies to reduce their reliance on state funds, which could instead be spent helping the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Achi told reporters late on Monday.

The audits come just weeks after the director general of the Land Management Agency was arrested for alleged embezzlement and money laundering. He has not commented publicly on the allegations.

“The fight against corruption and the improvement of good governance are a major focus for Ivory Coast for the next 10 years,” Achi said.

Last year, subsidies to state companies accounted for 9.9% of the budget, excluding public debt and special treasury accounts, according to government documents.

The state enterprises to be audited are involved in a wide range of sectors including banking, energy, tourism, agriculture and mining. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Hereward Holland and Nick Macfie)