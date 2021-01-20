Ivory Coast appoints Mars executive to lead cocoa initiative

ABIDJAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has appointed Alex Assanvo, a corporate director at chocolate maker Mars Wrigley , as the pioneer executive of a West African body aimed at coordinating the actions the world’s two top cocoa producers.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, who together account for over 60% of global output of cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate, created the Ivory Coast and Ghana Cocoa Initiative in August to harmonise their actions as they try to exert more influence in the sector.

As part of the plan, the countries agreed in 2019 to introduce $400 a tonne Living Income Differential scheme this season to increase farmer income.

Assanvo, 48, who was director corporate affairs for Europe and Africa at Mars, will be based at the Initiative's headquarters in Ghana.