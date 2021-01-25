Ivory coast 2020/21 cocoa arrivals dip 5.8% to 1.271 mln tonnes year-on-year by Jan 24- exporters estimates

ABIDJAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast dipped 5.8 percent to 1.271 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 24 compared to the same period the previous season, exporters said on Monday.

Around 21,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 22,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Jan. 18 to Jan. 24 for a total of 43,000 tonnes, down 28.3% compared to the same week last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Hereward Holland and Toby Chopra)