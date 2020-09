ARRAH, Ivory Coast, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ivory coast plans to increase the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by over 21% to 1,000 CFA Francs ($1.84) per kilogram in the 2020/2021 season, sources from the country’s Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ange Aboa in Arrah; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)