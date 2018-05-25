FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ivory Coast needs over $1 bln for reforestation strategy - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will call upon donors as well as timber and cocoa companies to help finance a reforestation strategy it estimates will cost 616 billion CFA francs ($1 billion) over 10 years, the water and forests minister said on Friday.

The West African nation has lost an average of 400,000 hectares of tropical forest annually since 1990. It is seeking to extend forest cover to 20 percent of its national territory by 2030, from 11 percent currently.

$1 = 578.6400 CFA francs Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
