Ivory Coast inflation jumps to 1.3 pct in August - stats office
September 18, 2017 / 2:59 PM / a month ago

Ivory Coast inflation jumps to 1.3 pct in August - stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, accelerated to 1.3 percent year-on-year in August from 0.8 percent in July, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

Food and soft drink prices added 4.2 percent, while housing and utilities prices dropped 1.6 percent. Transport costs fell 1.1 percent, the report said.

Ivory Coast’s economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Edward McAllister and Gareth Jones)

