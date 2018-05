ABIDJAN, May 15 (Reuters) - A fire last month that gutted a facility of French telecoms group Orange in Ivory Coast, disrupting service for weeks, appears to have been the result of a criminal act, the West African nation’s communications minister said on Tuesday.

“The investigation is moving forward with the police,” said Bruno Kone. “This is what the initial elements (of the investigation) seem to indicate.” (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)