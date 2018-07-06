FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ivory Coast's Ouattara to name new government on Tuesday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara plans to name a new government on Tuesday, after dissolving its predecessor because of a row within his ruling coalition, three government sources told Reuters on Friday.

Two sources close to the president and one to Ouattara’s RDR party also said discussions between the RDR and its coalition partner, the PDCI of former president Henri Konan Bedie, had begun on Friday in a bid to resolve their differences. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Catherine Evans)

