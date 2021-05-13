Ivorian prime minister in hospital in France with severe fatigue

ABIDJAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi, 65, has been admitted to hospital in Paris, where he was being treated for severe fatigue accrued since his appointment in March, two sources close to him said.

Achi, a close confidant of President Alassane Ouattara, was named prime minister in March following the death of the West African cocoa producer’s second premier in less than eight months.

He is a key figure in discussions to resolve a large power generation deficit that has strained electricity supplies in urban areas for several weeks.

He visited France for health reasons last week but left prematurely to participate in discussions about the power problems, the sources said. He then returned to Paris on Tuesday, cancelling a tour of hydroelectric dams.

Achi will have routine examinations in Paris and rest for several days before returning to Ivory Coast, the sources said. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Cooper Inveen)