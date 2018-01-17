FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ivory Coast awards Tullow two oil blocks - government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast awarded Tullow Oil two new oil and gas blocks on Wednesday, including one offshore block located along the maritime boundary with Ghana, government spokesman Bruno Kone said.

In Ghana, Tullow operates the Jubilee oil and gas field and is developing the TEN fields just over the boundary, which was the subject of a dispute between the two neighbours until an international tribunal ruled in Ghana’s favour in September.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter

