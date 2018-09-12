CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Regus operator IWG says finance and ops chief to leave

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say de Daniel to leave the company, not has left)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Serviced offices provider IWG Plc’s chief operating and financial officer Dominik de Daniel will leave the company, the owner of the Regus brand said on Wednesday, appointing Eric Hageman as interim finance chief.

IWG, whose operating profit fell 31 percent in the first quarter, last month abandoned takeover talks with suitors in a move that ended months of uncertainty over the London-listed provider of serviced offices.

The group said Daniel was leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities and had agreed to stay at IWG during a transitional period.

Daniel, who held the key positions at IWG for almost three years, played an important role in the development of IWG’s business in North America, the company said.

Daniel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on LinkedIn.

Shares of IWG were set to fall 2 percent on Wednesday, traders said, adding to a 9.5 percent fall so far this year. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)