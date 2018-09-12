FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 12, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Regus operator IWG says finance and ops chief leaves

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Serviced offices provider IWG Plc’s chief operating and financial officer Dominik de Daniel has left the company, the owner of the Regus brand said on Wednesday, appointing Eric Hageman as interim finance chief.

IWG, whose operating profit fell 31 percent in the first quarter, last month abandoned takeover talks with three remaining suitors in a move that ended months of uncertainty over the London-listed provider of serviced offices. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.