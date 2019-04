April 15 (Reuters) - British serviced office space provider IWG Plc said on Monday it would sell its Japanese operations to TKP Corp for 320 million pounds ($418.82 million) as part of a strategic partnership.

In the deal, TKP will buy 130 flexible co-work centres operated by IWG in Japan and will also allow the Japanese company to exclusively use IWG’s Regus, Spaces and OpenOffice brands. ($1 = 0.7641 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)