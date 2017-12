Dec 27 (Reuters) - British serviced office provider IWG Plc said it has received a bid approach from Canadian private equity firm Onex and Brookfield Asset Management .

IWG, the company behind the Regus brand, did not disclose any further details about the possible cash offer. The business has a market capitalisation of about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion). ($1 = 0.7475 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)