June 26, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Prime Opportunities given more time to decide on IWG bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Prime Opportunities Investment Group, one of four groups considering bids for IWG, has been granted more time to make a firm offer or walk away from the London-listed serviced offices provider, the FTSE 250 company said on Tuesday.

The U.S. group now has until 1700 London time (1600 GMT) on July 21 to decide on a deal for IWG after Britain’s Takeover Panel extended a deadline that was due to expire on Tuesday. Rival bidders Starwood Capital and TDR Capital face a June 29 deadline and Terra Firma must declare its intentions by July 21. (Reporting by Ben Martin Editing by Alexander Smith)

