Prime Opportunities Investment says IWG rejects offer approach

May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. real estate investment company Prime Opportunities Investment Group said on Tuesday IWG Plc had rejected its offer approach for the British serviced office provider.

California-based Prime Opportunities said it was considering making another offer for IWG, adding that it was confident of submitting a further proposal to the company.

Prime Opportunities is the fourth bidder for London-listed IWG, which disclosed earlier this month it had received separate rival indicative bids from U.S. property investment firm Starwood Capital and British private equity fund TDR Capital, as well as an approach from American buyout house Lone Star. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)