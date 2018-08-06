Offices group IWG ends takeover discussions with suitors

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - IWG Plc, a provider of serviced offices, said on Monday that it had ended takeover talks with its three potential buyers because it did not believe any of them could deliver a deal at a price it could recommend to shareholders.

TDR Capital, Terra Firma and Starwood Capital had all been holding discussions with London-listed IWG.

Earlier on Monday, IWG posted a 33 percent drop in pre-tax profits to 54.3 million pounds ($70.50 million)for the first six months of 2018. ($1 = 0.7702 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)