Nov 2 (Reuters) - Serviced office provider IWG Plc on Thursday reported a 3.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue boosted by high growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Total revenue for the group rose to 585.7 million pounds for the three months ended September 30. The company’s mature business revenue declined 1.8 percent to 538.8 million pounds at constant currency. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)