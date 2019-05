May 1 (Reuters) - British office space provider IWG Plc said on Wednesday revenue for the first quarter was up over 10 percent, driven by double digit growth across America, Europe and Middle East.

The company behind the Regus and Spaces brand said its quarterly performance was in line with expectations and new 2018 and 2019 location openings were developing according to plan. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)