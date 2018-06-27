FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 27, 2018 / 6:17 AM / in 2 hours

Takeover target IWG warns on profit due to growing pains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - IWG, the London-listed serviced office provider at the centre of a takeover battle, downgraded its 2018 operating profit forecast by 15-20 million pounds on Wednesday, blaming the cost of opening new space and a weak performance in Britain.

The group, which has been approached by private equity firms Terra Firma, TDR Capital and American real estate investment groups Starwood Capital and Prime Opportunities, said it would add about 6.7 million square feet of new space this year, 17 percent higher than its previous guidance.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.