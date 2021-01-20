IWG sees delay in market recovery, sets sights on hybrid working

Jan 20 (Reuters) - British office space provider IWG said on Wednesday it expects further delay to business recovery in 2021 and set aside an additional 160 million pounds provisions related to the pandemic as the latest COVID-19 restrictions impact its markets.

The company said even though the challenging conditions were likely to persist well into the current year, it would invest more in hybrid working space, given the increased shift to that mode. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)