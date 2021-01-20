UPDATE 1-IWG sees delay in recovery, shares fall 6%

(Adds details on outlook, share movement, background)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Office space provider IWG warned on Wednesday it expects a further delay to business recovery in 2021 and set aside an additional 160 million pounds provision related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced millions to work remotely.

Shares in the company, which fell around 22% in 2020, tumbled 6% to 314.8 pence in early trade to the bottom of the UK’s midcap index.

The coronavirus crisis has necessitated a seismic shift in the office sector as corporates opt for shorter leases and employees increasingly choose to work from home.

The Regus brand owner said the latest restrictions in most of its markets would prolong the impact of the pandemic on its business.

IWG said it expects group revenue to be about 2.45 billion pounds ($3.35 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.65 billion pounds a year earlier, and net debt to be about 350 million pounds.

Work-from-home policies and the economic fallout from the pandemic have hurt margins for office space providers such as IWG, WeWork and Workspace as costs surge and customers default on payments.

IWG said it would invest more in products and services catering to the hybrid working space as the pandemic forces office space providers to change their business models.

“Hybrid working has become the new norm and, in our view, is here to stay,” the company said.

The hybrid work model, which splits workdays between office and home, offers a level of flexibility that has led many to believe it will continue even after the pandemic.