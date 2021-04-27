IWG says sees 'unprecedented demand' for hybrid working options

April 27 (Reuters) - Office rental firm IWG Plc on Tuesday said it has witnessed “unprecedented demand” for its flexible work products, suitable for a combination of office and remote work that has become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UK-listed owner of the Regus brand said open centre revenue in the quarter ending March 31 fell 16.1%, while occupancy growth resumed in March after months of decline.
