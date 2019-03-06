Office space provider IWG to close some sites

March 6 (Reuters) - British serviced office space provider IWG Plc said on Wednesday it would close and refurbish some locations in certain markets, including the UK, to bring its performance back on track, after reporting a lower full-year operating profit.

The Switzerland-based company behind the Regus brand said it is looking to revitalise its UK operations and reported a 5.6 percent fall in full-year operating profit to 154.1 million pounds ($202.39 million).