March 6, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Serviced office provider IWG's full-year profit falls 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Serviced office provider IWG Plc reported a 12 percent fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, hurt by weaker demand in its mature centres over the third quarter.

IWG, which rents out meeting rooms, business lounges and office space under the Regus brand, said operating profit fell to 163.2 million pounds ($225.6 million) in 2017 from 185.2 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7233 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

