FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 8, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sweden's iZettle to list on Nasdaq Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Swedish fintech firm iZettle said on Tuesday it planned to list on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange, with the initial public offering to take place this year.

The company said it planned to list during 2018, “depending on market conditions”, and that the listing application had been approved by the stock exchange.

The firm said it planned to raise around 2 billion crowns ($226.17 million) in connection with the initial public offering.

$1 = 8.8428 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.