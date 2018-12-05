Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Britain refers Paypal-iZettle merger for in-depth review

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday that Paypal Holdings Inc’s $2.2 billion takeover of Swedish financial technology startup iZettle would be referred for an in-depth review.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said bit.ly/2L3gBjP Paypal had not addressed its concerns on how the deal could hurt competition and could lead to higher prices for customers, or worse quality of service.

The deadline for a final decision on the matter is May 21, 2019, the CMA said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

