JD Wetherspoon warns on profit amid rising costs

Jan 23 (Reuters) - British pubs group JD Wetherspoon Plc warned of lower pretax profit for the first-half of its fiscal year, as it battles higher staff costs, property prices and power bills.

Wetherspoon, which operates more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland, also said like-for-like sales for 12 weeks to Jan. 20 rose by 7.2 percent, helped by strong demand during the Christmas period. (reut.rs/2U4vd5E)