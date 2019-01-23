Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 23, 2019 / 7:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JD Wetherspoon warns on profit amid rising costs

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - British pubs group JD Wetherspoon Plc warned of lower pretax profit for the first-half of its fiscal year, as it battles higher staff costs, property prices and power bills.

Wetherspoon, which operates more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland, also said like-for-like sales for 12 weeks to Jan. 20 rose by 7.2 percent, helped by strong demand during the Christmas period. (reut.rs/2U4vd5E)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below