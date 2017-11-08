JD Wetherspoon's Q1 comparable sales growth nearly doubles

Nov 8 (Reuters) - British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon said comparable sales growth nearly doubled in its first quarter from a year earlier, but remained cautious on outlook anticipating a trading outcome in line with expectations. The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland said like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to Oct. 29 rose 6.1 percent compared to growth of 3.5 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)