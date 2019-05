May 8 (Reuters) - Pub chain J D Wetherspoon Plc on Wednesday reported a 7.6 percent rise in comparable sales during the third quarter, with a 8.4 percent rise in total sales at its 900 odd pubs in Britain and Ireland.

“We continue to anticipate a trading outcome for this financial year in line with our previous expectations,” Chairman Tim Martin said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)