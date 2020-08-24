UK pub operator Wetherspoon warns of annual loss on virus hit

Aug 24 (Reuters) - British pubs operator J D Wetherspoon Plc said on Monday it expected to incur an annual loss as its pubs were shut during the coronavirus lockdown and it was looking to discuss waivers for the current fiscal year with its lenders in due course.

The company said sales had received a boost from the government’s subsidised meal scheme but were still sharply lower compared with the year-ago period. Sales were likely to fall further as the scheme winds down, appealing to the government to maintain a lower value-added tax (VAT) rate for meals.