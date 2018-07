July 11 (Reuters) - British pub operator J D Wetherspoon Plc reported a 5.2 percent rise in same-store sales for the 10 weeks to July 8, but warned of considerable cost increases in the next fiscal year.

The company said total sales for the period rose 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)