Wetherspoon's first-quarter sales slump on fresh COVID-19 curbs

Nov 11 (Reuters) - British pub operator J D Wetherspoon posted lower sales on Wednesday for the first quarter of its new financial year, hit by coronavirus restrictions, including changes in the tier categories, a 10pm curfew and a requirement to order all food and drink at the table.

The company, which has shut 756 pubs across the UK due to the second national lockdown, said sales fell 27.6% for the 15 weeks ended Nov. 8. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)