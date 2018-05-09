Wetherspoons says later May bank holiday held back sales growth

May 9 (Reuters) - Pub operator JD Wetherspoon reported a 3.5 percent increase in third-quarter comparable sales on Wednesday, a touch slower than the 4 percent growth seen a year ago due to this year’s later May bank holiday.

Last year’s figures for the same quarter included the bank holiday and likely provided a roughly 0.5 percent boost to sales, the company said. The third quarter ended on April 29, a week before this year’s holiday weekend. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)