September 14, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

J D Wetherspoon's annual profit jumps 16.5 percent

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - British pub chain J D Wetherspoon Plc’s full-year profit rose 16.5 percent as it saw more customers during the football World Cup and a record heatwave.

Pre-tax profit after exceptional items rose to 89 million pounds ($116.7 million) in the year ended July 29, from 76.4 million pounds a year earlier. Like-for-like sales climbed 5 percent.

The company, which owns and operates more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland, said on Friday it has had a reasonable start to the current financial year, but that taxes, labour and interest costs were expected to be rise above year-earlier levels. ($1 = 0.7627 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

