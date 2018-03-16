FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UK's Wetherspoon sees higher cost, slower sales growth ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - British pubs group J D Wetherspoon posted a 3.6 percent rise in first-half revenue, but said it expects lower comparable sales growth and higher costs in the remainder of the year.

The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland said like-for-like sales rose 6.1 percent in the 26 weeks to Jan. 28, while revenue increased to 830.4 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

However, in the recent six weeks to March 11, like-for-like sales growth cooled down to 3.8 percent.

Wetherspoon said it remained ‘cautious’ about the second half of the year as it expected higher costs in areas including pay, taxes and utilities and slower growth in like-for-like sales. ($1 = 0.7171 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

