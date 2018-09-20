FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

JAB sees acquisition opportunities in non-alcoholic beverages - Manager Magazin

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Privately owned investment firm JAB Holding Co, best known for stirring up the coffee industry with a string of deals, sees huge opportunities for acquisitions in the market for non-alcoholic beverages, one of its senior partners said in interview with Germany’s Manager Magazin published on Thursday.

Asked about JAB’s move this year to merge its Keurig Green Mountain coffee business with soda maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Peter Harf said: “If we stuck to traditional coffee products, we’d have a growth problem at some point.”

He said further acquisitions would be the logical next step. “The global market for non-alcoholic beverages has a volume of $1.3 trillion. There are huge opportunities there.”

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Michael Shields

