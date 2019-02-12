Company News
February 12, 2019 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

JAB offers to boost stake in Coty

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - JAB Holding Co, a consumer goods-to-coffee conglomerate, on Tuesday laid out plans to increase its stake in cosmetics maker Coty Inc to 60 percent.

JAB, which is already the largest shareholder of the company with a 40 percent stake, said it would launch a tender offer to buy 150 million shares for $11.65 per share in cash.

The offer represents a premium of 20.6 percent, based on the stock’s closing price on Monday. The stock was trading at $11.30 before the opening bell on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below