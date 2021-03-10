Saudi's Jabal Omar secures 1.6 billion riyal loans guaranteed by finance ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) - Jabal Omar Development Company, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest-listed property developers, has secured 1.6 billion riyals ($426.51 million) in loans from Banque Saudi Fransi that are guaranteed by the finance ministry, the company said in a bourse filing.

The company, which has posted five consecutive quarterly losses to the end of the third quarter of 2020, operates a flagship complex of hotels and residential and commercial property within walking distance of the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

The credit facilities, signed on March 8, have a 15-year tenor. They will be used to complete remaining work in the third phase of the Jabal Omar project, which includes four towers with 2,160 rooms and a total commercial area of 26,435 square metres.

The government guarantee was issued “after agreeing on a number of representations and warranties to MOF, in addition to updating the mortgage registered previously to include the amount of the guarantee,” the company said in the filing.

“Note that this agreement is classified as a related party agreement given the board member Mr. Thalb Al-Shamrani is a senior executive in the Ministry of Finance,” the filing said.