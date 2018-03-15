Apple supplier Jabil's revenue rises 19 percent

March 15 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Jabil Inc’s quarterly revenue rose 19.2 percent, helped by strong growth in its diversified manufacturing services business.

Jabil said on Thursday net income attributable to the company rose to $37.3 million or 21 cents per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $20.7 million or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $5.30 billion from $4.45 billion.

Jabil’s shares rose 4.6 percent to $29.79 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)