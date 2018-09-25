Jabil sees no improvement in margins until 2021

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Contract electronics manufacturer Jabil Inc said on Tuesday that it did not expect any improvement in margins until 2021, sending its shares down 8 percent.

“We assume that from FY19 to FY21, we’ll get no expansion, no leverage of margin,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Mondello said on a post-earnings conference call.

Shares of the Apple Inc supplier fell 7.9 percent to $27.71 in early trading, reversing from a near 5 percent gain premarket following better-than-expected revenue and profit for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)