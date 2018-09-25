FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
September 25, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Jabil sees no improvement in margins until 2021

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Contract electronics manufacturer Jabil Inc said on Tuesday that it did not expect any improvement in margins until 2021, sending its shares down 8 percent.

“We assume that from FY19 to FY21, we’ll get no expansion, no leverage of margin,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Mondello said on a post-earnings conference call.

Shares of the Apple Inc supplier fell 7.9 percent to $27.71 in early trading, reversing from a near 5 percent gain premarket following better-than-expected revenue and profit for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.